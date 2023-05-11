Home » Google Pixel 7a unboxing and first impression – tech sloth
It’s finally here, the new Google Pixel 7a smartphone. It was clear for a long time that it would come and, in line with Google I/O 2023, Google is finally presenting it. 6.1 inch Full HD+ 90Hz OLED display, Tensor G2 SoC as in the other two Pixel 7 devices, 8GB RAM, 128GB memory, 4385mAh battery, 18W charging, wireless is also possible, IP67, 5 years of security updates and the full range of photo and AI features with 64MP main camera, 13MP wide-angle and 13MP front camera. German price 509,-

Google Pixel 7a Infoseite: https://store.google.com/de/product/pixel_7a?hl=de

