all the stages – Corriere TV

On the morning of Saturday 24 June, Prigozhin, head of Wagner, announced that Rostov in southern Russia had been taken. Soon after Prigozhin announced that he would march on Moscow if Shoigu did not show up in Rostov. Putin reacted by speaking of a “stab in the back” and saying that traitors “will be punished”. “The events of 1917 will not be repeated,” he said. The first reactions started in the world, the Allies, from the USA, to France, Germany, Italy, have started to have contacts with each other to monitor the situation. Putin then had an interview with Belarusian President Lukashenko, who acted as mediator, and then also heard from Erdogan. The Wagner advanced towards Voronezh, then conquered, with the intention of reaching Moscow. Late in the morning Prigozhin said that “the civil war has begun.” Rumors of Putin’s escape followed one another during the day, with Zelensky’s accusations too, but never confirmed. The advance has stopped about 200 kilometers from Moscow, apparently thanks to the mediation of Lukashenko. Prigozhin said he ordered the retreat “to avoid bloodshed”. (LaPresse/Ap)

