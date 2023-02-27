Home World Almeria beat Barcelona for the first time in history | Sports
World

Almeria beat Barcelona for the first time in history | Sports

by admin
Almeria beat Barcelona for the first time in history | Sports

It was only in the 14th matchup with Barcelona that Almeria players achieved their first victory.

Izvor: EPA/Carlos Barba/EFE

Until tonight, Barcelona had never been defeated by Almeria, but that streak has come to an end.

It was only in the 14th attempt that Almeria players achieved their first victory over the Catalans. Until today’s duel of the 23rd round, Primera had only two draws in 13 games, but now they have registered a great triumph in the fight for survival.

We will see if they messed up Barcelona’s accounts with this and if Real Madrid can take advantage of their setback, which reduced the deficit to seven points with yesterday’s draw in the Madrid derby with Atlético.

He scored a goal worth three points for Almeria El Bilal Ture in the 24th minute.

Before this meeting, Almeria was in a series of three consecutive defeats, but with tonight’s three points, they reached 15th place with 25 points, two more than Valencia, which is in the relegation zone.

Xavi Hernandez’s team will record only their second defeat of the season, but they still have a solid advantage over their great rival from Madrid. However, “Blaugrana” will face a series of difficult matches. Already on Thursday, the first match of the King’s Cup semi-final against Real Madrid is on the program, and then the championship matches with Valencia, Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid, before the rematch of the cup competition with Madrid.

See also  The number of infections in the UK continues to rise, and the current round of the epidemic in Singapore may peak in mid-November | Epidemic | Singapore | UK_Sina News

You may also like

CIA chief on war in Ukraine | Info

“At the end of the year we will...

Average exchange rate of the euro 27 February...

Daily horoscope for February 27, 2023 | Magazine...

Zelensky: «Peace is not enough, Russia will try...

Pulled down from the viaduct, the victim was...

Ukraine, one year after the massacre, the father...

Presnel Kimpembe got injured | Sport

Croatia has to enter the new pre-qualifications for...

The winners of the SAG Award 2023 –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy