It was only in the 14th matchup with Barcelona that Almeria players achieved their first victory.

Izvor: EPA/Carlos Barba/EFE

Until tonight, Barcelona had never been defeated by Almeria, but that streak has come to an end.

It was only in the 14th attempt that Almeria players achieved their first victory over the Catalans. Until today’s duel of the 23rd round, Primera had only two draws in 13 games, but now they have registered a great triumph in the fight for survival.

We will see if they messed up Barcelona’s accounts with this and if Real Madrid can take advantage of their setback, which reduced the deficit to seven points with yesterday’s draw in the Madrid derby with Atlético.

He scored a goal worth three points for Almeria El Bilal Ture in the 24th minute.

Before this meeting, Almeria was in a series of three consecutive defeats, but with tonight’s three points, they reached 15th place with 25 points, two more than Valencia, which is in the relegation zone.

Xavi Hernandez’s team will record only their second defeat of the season, but they still have a solid advantage over their great rival from Madrid. However, “Blaugrana” will face a series of difficult matches. Already on Thursday, the first match of the King’s Cup semi-final against Real Madrid is on the program, and then the championship matches with Valencia, Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid, before the rematch of the cup competition with Madrid.