They’re certainly a great health choice, but they’re not always true whole foods, so here’s how to tell them apart and who to steer clear of.

By wholemeal foods we mean those with the grain of the cereal intact, i.e. that has not undergone refining processes and therefore has not been subjected to sieving and refinement. The amount of parts of the cereal that remain intact defines the level of refinement of the flour.

The differences between wholemeal flour and refined flour

Wholemeal flour, therefore, contains a higher quantity of bran than the refined one and therefore a quantity of minerals and elements available to the body. For this reason, whole foods are preferred in the diet. I am rich in fiber, minerals, vitamins and above all they present an ilower glycemic index than refined foods.

These nutritional characteristics make the product more digestible and above all predispose the body to absorb less fat and cholesterol. This condition, therefore, helps the health of the cardiovascular system and that is why it is recommended over refined food.

Very often, however, there are products on the market that have very little integral. They are the so-called fake integrals. Wholemeal food, in fact, to be defined as real, must have at least the 51% of all semen components, the bran, the germ and the endosperm.

In which cases it is better to avoid consuming whole foods

Once you are sure that the product is satisfactory, you still need to consider the harmful effects these foods can have on some individuals. Foods made with wholemeal flour are recommended for those suffering from heart disease and also for the prevention of some cancers, but not for everyone. In principle they are recommended by all doctors, but it is always better evaluate the physical condition of the individual to also consider eliminating these foods from the diet.

In fact, anyone who suffers from problems with the gastrointestinal tract should avoid them. They are not suitable, in fact, for those affected by gastroesophageal reflux, diverticulosis, gastritis, inflammatory bowel disease and meteorism.

The reason is soon to be said; the mucous membranes of the stomach and intestines of individuals suffering from these pathologies are inevitably inflamed and the introduction of foods with a high fiber content does nothing but worsen the situation.



In fact, whole foods should be taken gradually both by those who are not used to it and by those who have just passed the acute phase of an inflammation or irritation. This is to prevent the situation from escalating and causing more serious damage to the body. Whole foods, therefore, are certainly the basis of our diet, but before consuming them it is good to evaluate any condition that could cause physical resentments.

