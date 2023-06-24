“Almost all airline tickets from Moscow to abroad sold out”, the rush to leave Russia

They would be run out direct flights from Moscow verso abroadaccording to reports from the German weekly the mirrorwho explains: “Flight tickets from Moscow to Tbilisi, Astana and Istanbul are no longer available”, while others private flights would have been monitored by the platform Flightradar24 as they left the capital. The same platform Flightradar24 it is also mentioned by the Telegram channel of the independent Russian newspaper The basewhich it supports the hypothesis of the exodus: “Sold out almost all air tickets from Moscow to abroad. They are left alone few tickets with one or two stopovers. A direct flight to Yerevan has a cost twice tenfold: 198,000 (more than 2,000 euros) rubles instead of the normal 10,000 rubles (about 100 euros)”.

In the past few hours, starting from the St. Petersburg information site Your fonthad been circulating there news according to which the IL-96-300PU aircraft used by Vladimir Putin would have landed at St.Pietroburgo after taking off from Moscow. It was not clear whether Putin was actually inside the aircraft but, still second Fontanka, another government vehicle, an RSD523 airbus, also allegedly fled the capital to land on St. Petersburg soil. The news came then denial dal spokesman presidential Dmitry Peskov. “Putin is at work in the Kremlin, no escape“, he has declared. What is assumed is that theRussian elite is preparing to leave the capital after threats of the head of the Wagner, Yevgeny ProgozhinOf march on the city.

In the evening of June 23 Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner group has published a video on Telegram in which he accuses the Moscow army of having attacked the camps of its militiamen, causing the death of thousands of fighters. In a series of audio clips, Prigozhin has announced that would lead a armed campaign to “punish” the Ministry of Defense officials responsible for the attack. Prigozhin claims he is conducting a “march of justice” e non and Stat coupor, but the FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) has announced a criminal case to investigate his “inciting armed insurrection”. In the meantime the Strength armed with Wagner they took the check of a headquarters key military a Rostov sul Don and Prigozhin published a video humiliating Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov. In response, Putin held a speech to the nationdenouncing what he called a “stab in the back”. Prigozhin criticized Russia’s corruption, saying his Wagner fighters are the real “patriots”.