Home » Dolce and Gabbana, wrath of the model: “You are incompetent, learn respect”
Business

Dolce and Gabbana, wrath of the model: “You are incompetent, learn respect”

by admin
Dolce and Gabbana, wrath of the model: “You are incompetent, learn respect”

Alessio Pozzi against Dolce and Gabbana

“After yet another experience in your office in Milan, you have given me the confirmation that you are the worst a person can interface with in the fashion world, I’m done with you!!”, with these words model Alessio Pozzi launches an unprecedented attack on Dolce and Gabbana on Instagram. As the site reports Spettegulessfrom Brescia, one of the most famous and sought-after models in the world, also the face of Armani, Calvin Klein, Bikkemberks and Boss, has published a very harsh outburst.

“I’m not afraid to let it be known that you are incompetent – ​​he writes again – I have already said it to your face but it is a thought that deserves to be shared here too. Some of my colleagues may even agree to be humiliated, it doesn’t work with me! If there was a chance to work together again after today I’m sure I don’t want to deal with a fashion house like yours again for the rest of my career. Learn respect!”. However, it is not clear what happened between the boy and the Maison.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Tesla consumes too much water, environmentalists against Elon Musk who has a big problem in Germany linked to climate change

You may also like

Labor market – Ifo Institute advocates moderation in...

Communism applied to football: financial fair play ruining...

The extension of the car purchase tax preferential...

Antibiotics: The West’s Last Penicillin Factory

Kata, scream of a minor recorded by a...

Submarine disaster on the “Titanic”: The dangerous fascination...

The great danger of digital identity: “Exploitation of...

Environmental protection – Lauterbach wants to present a...

Horror: Strangles newborn children and puts them in...

Fuel price: why petrol and diesel are so...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy