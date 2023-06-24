The Ikea product that eliminates dust, dirt and drops of water (costs less than 5 euros)

Ikea, the cleaning tool costs 5 euros (velvetstyle.it)

Ikea launches the product that will be everyone’s desire for the summer, perfect for cleaning any space for less than 5 euros.

One instrument capable of guaranteeing a thorough cleaning, going to eliminate dust and dirt in general but also water, both indoors and outdoors.

No limitations in terms of materials e products, it can be used practically anywhere, on any surface.

How to clean perfectly and effortlessly

Everyone’s dream is to clean quickly and with minimal effort but, especially when it comes to outdoor space, this is not always difficult. After all, just imagine what a property requires every day. The floor is clearly difficult and complex because not only does it not dry quickly and must be treated appropriately according to the materials but it often makes it difficult to remove hair and dust.

In general the pass of the vacuum cleaner first offers a valid but not perfect contribution since, especially in some parts of the house such as the kitchen or the bathroom, dirt tends to accumulate easily and it is enough a few moments to find hair and hair everywhere. This is even more difficult when there is a pet that is shedding. Then cleaning becomes an odyssey. Commonly used tools such as a mop are not enough to clean quickly and well.

This doesn’t go deep everywhere, once wet it weighs a lot. And it also doesn’t adequately collect dirt and in particular the hair that sticks everywhere. The mop must be sanitizedbecause being made of fabric, if it remains damp it does nothing but favor the proliferation of germs and bacteria and therefore it also becomes dangerous, especially when there are crawling children in the house.

So you have to opt for a traditional tool with the brush but for corners and joints of the floor you have to proceed by hand. It is also often essential to use bicarbonate and salt to disinfect and whiten the joints where water often accumulates. This without counting the outer space and all the problems connected to it, not only in summer when the heat helps drying but above all in winter when water accumulates on the surfaces and keeping the balcony or terrace clean is impossible.

The Ikea product for dirt and dust

Ikea has launched one of the most useful products in its entire historyit’s about the tergipavimento Pepperynice to see and practical to use for only 5 euros. This can be used anywhere, even if it was born as a floor instrument. And being light and versatile, it allows you to clean any corner of the house effortlessly. From dirt to water it removes anything, it is very light with an aluminum handle and soft head which therefore makes it possible to get anywhere.

It is ideal for clean outdoor space without having to dry but also the internal one for quick cleaning, especially in summer. It is also functional because it also allows you to clean the windows, the shower and any element you find at the top and is not easily accessible. In particular, it manages to remove hair, dirt, fur in one go, all things that are not easy to find with the classic rag, especially in the bathroom or on the balcony. The head rotates 180 degrees and therefore manages to be directed according to needs even in very narrow spaces. The handle also has a small hole at the top so you can easily hang it up.

The real peculiarity, however, is that it is a particular material, the head is in fact in EVA and this is where the revolution is born. This material is soft but rigid at the same time and can be used without danger even on the most delicate surfaces such as wood, it leaves no marks and has no impact.

EVA, what is the material of the future

This material is very particular because it actually represents one of the winning choices for the future. EVA stands for Ethylene Vinyl Acetate that is, a plastic substance that derives from ethylene and vinyl acetate. It is a polymer with which elements such as rubber, which is very soft and flexible, have typically been produced. Over time, however, this material, therefore destined for a different use, has found very practical applications even in everyday life. It is marked with a incredible lightness and, at the same time, by an excellent duration compared to any other type of similar material.

AND water repellent, it’s a lot hygienic, resistant to chemical agents, even oils and high temperatures. So it doesn’t crack, it doesn’t burn and it can’t be “worn out”. In fact, it resists abrasion in an excellent way, impacts such as vibrations or even shocks have no effect, it is among the best products in terms of resistance to stress, it does not absorb external elements and is practically unassailable by fungi and bacteria in addition to being perfectly hypoallergenic and anatoxic.

So it is in essence a bombproof product because it doesn’t wear out over time, it doesn’t get damaged or wear out, it can be used anywhere, it doesn’t scratch and it’s perfect for cleaning thanks to its capabilities. It is no coincidence that it is used for photovoltaic panels, in packaging, for footwear and for protections. It’s safe in fact it is widely exploited in the biomedical field. Ikea has therefore managed to create a revolutionary, practical and indestructible product for just 5 euros, not to be confused with the typical outdoor brushes which are instead made of rubberized material and therefore break easily.