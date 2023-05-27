Álvaro de Luna and Rayden, punches and hugs in “Sin mask”

“Sin mask” is the fifth preview of what will be the next album by Álvaro de Luna, which will be titled “ONE”. The theme has been produced by Álvaro and by Paco Salazar, with lyrics written halfway between Álvaro and Rayden. “ONE” will arrive after “We’ll Raise the Sun”his 2022 album.
The song addresses “the experience of being exhausted from giving help and being abused in return. It’s the moment you decide to raise your voice, bang your fist on the table and say ‘enough’.” The song conveys the message of that, although others may judge you, the only thing they can possess of you is their prejudice, since the rest belongs to yourself and no one can take it away from you”.
Remember that Álvaro de Luna has a long list of concerts and festivals scheduled over the coming months. You can see the complete list to date under the video clip.
June 3 | Festivals of Antequera | Malaga
June 22 | City Festival | Huelva Tickets
June 23 | Calheta Festivals | Portugal
June 30 | Babel River Festival | Madrid Tickets at SeeTickets
July 20 | Fairs of Carmen | Barakaldo
July 21 | Boombastic | Asturias Tickets
July 22 | Festivities of Ermua| Ermua
July 23 | Zevra Festival | Cullera Tickets
3 July | Sea Fiestas | poio
July 5 | Arenal Sound | Burriana Tickets
July 8 | Starlite Festival | Marbella Tickets
July 11 | Sound Bay | San Fernando Tickets
July 18 | Boombastic | Alicante Tickets