Álvaro de Luna and Rayden, punches and hugs in “Sin mask”

“Sin mask” is the fifth preview of what will be the next album by Álvaro de Luna, which will be titled “ONE” . The theme has been produced by Álvaro and by Paco Salazar, with lyrics written halfway between Álvaro and Rayden. “ONE” will arrive after “We’ll Raise the Sun” his 2022 album.

The song addresses “the experience of being exhausted from giving help and being abused in return. It’s the moment you decide to raise your voice, bang your fist on the table and say ‘enough’.” The song conveys the message of that, although others may judge you, the only thing they can possess of you is their prejudice, since the rest belongs to yourself and no one can take it away from you”.