Amazon shop: 20 evening OPPORTUNITIES for less than €30 before going to sleep

Welcome to the small Amazon shop, a sales corner where you will find succulent offers. Whatever the course of the day has been, take your time to take a look at these incredible offers that Amazon offers even now, to allow you to bring home some good deals.
Amazon, 20 evening offers for less than €30
We have selected for you 20 of the most interesting products for less than €30 related to technology, so maybe it will be easier for you to find what you like best. Ah, we forgot: they are all items that enjoy fast, safe and free shipping guaranteed by the services Prime.
- Colored USB 2.0 flash drives, pack of 10 pieces of 16GB each, ideal for storing and transporting files, a 28,00€;
- Indoor HDTV TV antenna for portable digital terrestrial with 4.4M signal amplifier a 22,00€;
- Mini portable car compressor with automatic functions for only €22.08;
- Professional hair clipper that can also be used to shave beard and body hair a 22,90€;
- Portable Mini Label Maker – USB Charging+Sticky Labels(for iOS & Android) for only €25.00;
- Tablet Bluetooth Keyboard, Compatible with Windows/Mac/iOS/Android, Italian Mini Layout with 79 Keys, Ergonomic Design, Rechargeable, Black a 21,24€;
- Smart car charger and maintainer, perfect for reviving ATVs, lawn mowers, motorcycles, trucks, etc. a 25,00€.
- Bluedio LS Stereo Soundbar, Bluetooth Cab a 29,99€ (check the coupon on the page);
- Smart thermal bottle with LED, warns you about the temperature of the drink, a 16,00€;
- Xiaomi Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker on offer at €19.99;
- Webcam Full HD 1080p Video CAM Web Built-in Dual Microphones PC Laptop Desktop USB Camera for Video Calling, Recording, Conference, a 14,99€;
- Hub USB C Adattatore Multiporta 7 in 1 USB C Hub con HDMI 4K, 3 USB 3.0, USB-C 3.0, 100W PD, Lettore SD/Micro SD a 17,94€;
- Aukvite USB C Charger, 20W PD Charger QC 3.0 Fast Charging Plug Multiple USB Charger a 9,99€;
- Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo for Windows, 2.4GHz Wireless, Compact Mouse, 8 Multimedia and Hotkeys, for only €21.36;
- Digital bathroom scale with tempered glass platform, easy to read LCD display a 16,99€;
- Super powerful portable cordless vacuum cleaner-crumbs vacuum cleaner (12V 120W 4.5k PA) super equipped a 27,90€;
- Professional hair dryer 2200 W you can and with quick drying a 28,00€;
- Amazon Brand – Umi 14-Piece Socket Set, 1/4″ Ratchet Wrench with 72 Teeth and Bracket Sockets a 15,59€;
- Screw Extractor Set for Damaged Screws a 9,99€;
- Beurer BR 10 After Sting Compact that can Help Quickly Relieve the Itching and Burning of Insect Stings and Bites a 27,90€
This article contains affiliate links: purchases or orders made through these links will allow our site to receive a commission. The offers may undergo price changes after publication.