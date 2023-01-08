American man robs restaurant with fake gun, is shot several times by customers and dies on the spot

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-08 17:14

Overseas Network, January 8 (Xinhua) According to a report by the “New York Post” on January 7, an American man entered a restaurant in Houston with a fake gun and robbed him. He was shot several times by customers and died on the spot.

Houston police said that the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 5th. A masked man in his 20s entered the restaurant through the main entrance, pointed a gun at multiple customers in the restaurant, and demanded their money and wallets.

Footage from the scene shows customers ducking under tables and throwing money on the ground as the man walks around and takes the money from the ground. As the man walked towards the door to leave, a customer suddenly stood up and shot the man with a pistol. The customer shot the man four times in the back, before the man fell to the ground. The customer approached him and shot him four more times. The customer got the stolen money and returned it to other customers.

The customer who fired the shots drove away from the scene, police said. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter. There have been no charges against him yet. Investigators said the guns were not real and no one else in the restaurant was injured.