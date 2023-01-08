“Never forget, never forgive.” In front of the embassy of the Islamic Republic in Rome, activists and citizens accompanied the delivery of the petition by La Stampa for the Iranian protesters tortured, imprisoned and killed in the more than one hundred days of protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish woman killed for not having wearing the veil correctly.

The director of La Stampa deposited eight boxes in front of the door of the embassy: over three hundred thousand signatures to save the life of Fahimeh Karimi, over three hundred thousand signatures to ask to stop the bloody repression of Iranian demonstrators. Ours, yours.



Civil society and politicians were present at the presidium: the leader of Action Carlo Calenda with the parliamentarians of the Third Pole Luigi Marattin and Mara Carfagna, the deputy secretary of the dem Giuseppe Provenzano, the deputies of the Democratic Party Gianni Cuperlo and Laura Boldrini. No members of the majority parties.



The date is not accidental: today the squares of one hundred and fifty cities around the world will commemorate the anniversary of the shooting down of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, hit by Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRCG) air defense missiles after take-off from Tehran on January 8, 2020. The Islamic Republic has never disclosed the names of those responsible for the attack in which the 176 passengers were killed. The procession will start at 2.00 pm from Piazza della Repubblica in the capital, from Piazza Castello in Turin.