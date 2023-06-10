American virus symptoms and treatment | Magazine

The symptom that occurs in the mouth is a sign of the “American virus”, and doctor Vesna Turkulov reveals everything we need to know about this disease.

One of the biggest challenges for medical practitioners is elevated body temperature of unknown origin. Patients who have a temperature higher than 38.3 for days, even weeks, are often scared, and many of them do not know who to turn to. Malaise, temperature up to 40, muscle pains, are just some of the symptoms that have been bothering children lately. It is the so-called “American virus”, and how it differs from the others, explained Dr. Vesna Turkulov, specialist in infectology and gerontology and state secretary in the Ministry of Health.

“The American virus is called ‘hand-foot-mouth bolest’. That is why the patients themselves declared it the American virus, but it is not called that in the literature. It is a viral disease that is accompanied by a rash, that’s why it’s a bit different from the others and that’s why parents worry more when the virus appears in a child. They call immediately because they are scared. Blisters appear around the mouth, on the hands, feet. They can appear on other parts of the body. There are also some clinical pictures that are different, but this is the classic presentation. The child looks emaciated, has a temperature that varies from 38 to 40, but you can clearly see that the child is sick,” Dr. Turkulov told RTS.

Temperature differentiates the “American virus” from allergies, the doctor pointed out.

“When a child has an allergy, they don’t have a fever. Only skin changes appear. Blisters that resemble chicken pox are specific to this virus. The parents come and say that the child got chicken pox in kindergarten. The waiting rooms of the Health Center are full because of this virus. Other respiratory infections have decreased, and this year they ruled for more than six months. Now we have this, a stomach virus, allergies and insect bites,” the doctor revealed and explained what every parent should know.

“There are several important things. The first is that this virus is caused by two types of viruses, coxsackie and enterovirus. When parents hear about coxsackie, they are immediately afraid that this virus will attack the heart. This virus causes a type of coxsackie that has nothing to do with the heart. Second, since it is a viral disease, antibiotics should not be taken. For high fever, paracetamol or ibuprofen is given,” said Dr. Turkulov and added:

“The skin changes themselves should not be squeezed or squeezed, because they are the fluid in the blisters is contagious. Parents can become infected through the child. What characterizes this disease and what worries parents the most is loss of appetite. The child has blisters in his mouth and reacts extremely painfully, has difficulty eating. It is important to emphasize that they should not worry, it is important that the child does not become dehydrated. There are clinical pictures without temperature, but the child should be given paracetamol or ibuprofen to numb the changes in the mouth. I highly recommend ice cream,” said the doctor and pointed out that a person with the “American virus” should not move among people.

“Disease lasts from seven to ten days. It transfers very easily, it is an extremely contagious virus, whether it is through droplets or through a shared surface. Hygiene should be strengthened and collectives should be avoided until ten days have passed,” explained Dr. Vesna Turkulov.

