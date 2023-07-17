Americans do not know who Buskets published the picture of Arveloa | Sport

Inter Miami introduced their new ace, and the Americans aren’t quite sure what he looks like.

Source: Profimedia/Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS/ABACAPRESS.COM

Spanish midfielder Serhio Buskets (35) signed a contract with Inter Miami and again became Leo Messi’s teammate, and the MLS league there made an incredible gaffe on that occasion. In the announcement on social networks about the arrival of the captain of Barça, winner of the Champions League, world and European championships, they put a picture of another Spanish footballer, Alvaro Arveloa! “Winning is the only thing he does,” it says in that post, which was deleted not long after, but the blam was saved by “printscreens.” Check out:

Izvor: Twitter/MLS/Screenshot

And if it weren’t for this gaffe, the Americans would probably honestly admit that they are not very familiar with Busquets’ career, because he always played in the shadow of more attractive masters in Barça and the national team, even though he is one of the most important players in the recent history of Spanish football. In his 16-year professional career, Busquets won all the trophies, although he himself would say that the slightly older Arveloa (40) was also a great player, which he was. He grew up in Real, played for Deportivo, became famous in Liverpool and Real, and finished his career in West Ham. He also won all the trophies with Spain, as well as with Real, so at least in this respect in MLS they did not make a big mistake, at least they confused Busquets with another legendary ace. And they will have plenty of time to learn who Sergio is.

