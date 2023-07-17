Oncologist arrested in Bari, the defense: “What bribes? They were a gift”

Oncologist arrested in Bari ends up under house arrest. The yellow of the bribes

“I never asked my patients for money. The 200 euros handed to me on July 12 was a friendship title and gratitude from a person I have been following for years”: this is the defensive line of Vito Lorussoprimary oncologist at the John Paul II hospital in Bari arrested in the act for extortion and embezzlement just three days ago. When questioned by the judge, he reaffirmed his innocence, remarked like those money received from cancer patients they were not bribes, but precisely “gifts”, acts of gratitude. In the meantime, the investigating judge has granted the home to primary.

Rewinding the tape of the story, for the investigators, however several episodes of concussion for which the head physician must answer: in the arrest report alone, it reads on Republic“referring to others four deliveries of money occurred there‘July 11th and one on June 21st“. In fact, the investigations have been underway for several months and have made use of telephone tapping and environmental: the men of the pg section of the police station placed cameras in the Irccs oncology study and observed the delivery of the money.

READ ALSO: Bari, oncologist arrested: “Took money from terminally ill patients”

He gives videos, he always writes Republic“some of the prove on which the prosecutor based the request for arrest in prison; but the defenders specified that the validation hearing concerned only the episode for which it had been made arrest in flagrante delicto and then only on that Lorusso he would have replied, postponing further explanations to the moments following the application of any measure”.

The doctor then explained that “the relationship with the person who delivered the 200 euro it dates back to several years ago and was born following the report of his case by a mutual friend: the man had been operated on in Milan for a tumor and had undergone the removal of a lung; back in Puglia he had entrusted himself to Lorusso’s care and a friendship had been established”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

