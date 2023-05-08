Home » An event in Israel by the European Union has been canceled due to a far-right minister not attending
World

An event in Israel by the European Union has been canceled due to a far-right minister not attending

by admin
An event in Israel by the European Union has been canceled due to a far-right minister not attending

The Delegation of the European Union in Israel he cancelled a diplomatic reception scheduled in Tel Aviv for 9 May, the day on which the Europe Day, due to the participation, representing the Israeli government, of Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the far-right Jewish Power party and Minister of Public Security. On the afternoon of Monday 8 May, the delegation wrote on Twitter:

“Unfortunately this year we have decided to cancel the diplomatic reception because we don’t want to give space to someone whose opinions contradict the values ​​with which the European Union identifies itself”.

Ben-Gvir, who was also supposed to give a speech at the reception, is 47 years old and has been a minister since December 2022, after Jewish Power entered the right-wing coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He only entered parliament in 2021 but for years he has been one of the reference figures of the Israeli far right. Born into a secular family, as a boy he became close to the religious and nationalist extreme right during the First Palestinian Intifada between the 1980s and 1990s, a popular uprising that caused clashes and violence between 1987 and 1993.

Ben-Gvir is known for his drastic stances on security issues and for some controversial statements on Israeli Arabs. He was part of an extremist organization that was later outlawed and in 2007 was convicted of inciting racism. Although not an ultra-Orthodox, in the last elections he obtained many votes from the ultra-Orthodox community, which largely supports his nationalism. «Today Ben-Gvir is the most important figure on the Israeli right after Netanyahu», He said al New York Times Nadav Eyal, Israeli political commentator and journalist.

See also  Propaganda No Vax, Facebook removes the accounts of a network of activists in Italy and France

In Israel, Ben-Gvir’s participation in the reception for Europe Day (which celebrates the signing, on May 9, 1950, of the Schuman declaration, the founding document of the European Union) there was discussion for a couple of days and the Times of Israel he wrote that some European Union officials had asked the Israeli government to send a different representative to the reception.

Ben-Gvir wrote on Twitter that “the European Union claims to represent multiculturalism but practices censorship instead.”

You may also like

Sesc São Paulo promotes an immersive and labyrinthine...

Lidija Vukićević sister | Entertainment

Udinese-Sampdoria / Destroyed Stankovic: “I can’t say anything...

VOLVO TRUCKS / Only water vapor and 0...

Cameroon: boycott case, the truth if I lie…...

“Israel uses facial recognition to spy on Palestinians.”...

Nataša Šavija was released from the hospital, her...

Meloni: “I have the mandate to carry out...

SAMOTER / 31st edition of the fair concluded:...

The first trailer of the new documentary about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy