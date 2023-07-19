Home » An explosion collapsed part of a road in the center of Johannesburg, South Africa: at least 9 people are injured
An explosion collapsed part of a road in the center of Johannesburg, South Africa: at least 9 people are injured

An explosion collapsed part of a road in the center of Johannesburg, South Africa: at least 9 people are injured

An explosion toppled part of a road in central Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest and most populous city, on Wednesday afternoon. The explosion took place around 5 pm (the same time zone is Italian), and caused the overturning of several vehicles that were passing at the time. Local authorities said 9 people were slightly injured, and are currently being hospitalized for treatment. The street where the explosion occurred is Bree Street, which is in the city’s financial district. At the moment it is not known what caused it: it was initially assumed that there could have been an underground gas leak, but the company that manages the pipelines said it is very unlikely, given that no interruptions have been reported of the supply.

