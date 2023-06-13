An ostrich ran down the street in Gračanica Magazine

After the bears walked around Sarajevo, an unusual situation also happened in Gračanica.

Source: Screenshot/Facebook/Radio Gracanica

Namely, as filmed by the citizens, nothing less than an ostrich was running down the street in this city.

According to the Sarajevo media, the ostrich escaped from a nearby farm, and was soon returned to its owner.

“This is a man who, near this street, breeds these animals. His ostrich escaped from the yard, so it ended up on the street,” they explained.

The breeder managed to get his animal back to the yard very quickly. However, the citizens managed to film the ostrich before that.



… Source: YouTube

(World)