Home » An ostrich ran down the street in Gračanica Magazine
World

An ostrich ran down the street in Gračanica Magazine

by admin
An ostrich ran down the street in Gračanica Magazine

After the bears walked around Sarajevo, an unusual situation also happened in Gračanica.

Source: Screenshot/Facebook/Radio Gracanica

Namely, as filmed by the citizens, nothing less than an ostrich was running down the street in this city.

According to the Sarajevo media, the ostrich escaped from a nearby farm, and was soon returned to its owner.

“This is a man who, near this street, breeds these animals. His ostrich escaped from the yard, so it ended up on the street,” they explained.

The breeder managed to get his animal back to the yard very quickly. However, the citizens managed to film the ostrich before that.


Source: YouTube

(World)

See also  The Yemeni minister: “Iran behind the civil war. Help us or it will be like in Kabul "

You may also like

Prigozhin rebels against Shoigu’s orders: “He’s just a...

“For me Berlusconi is a dear person, a...

Daily horoscope June 13, 2023 | Fun

Are red, yellow or green apples healthier |...

Forest fires in Kazakhstan kill many

Palermo, the point on the transfer market: Lucioni...

Giulia Tramontano, funeral celebrated in Sant’Antimo – 2...

Daughter of Nikola Jokić Ognjen | Sports

Berlusconi: How the controversial ex-PM changed Italy –...

Nikola Pilić on Novak Djokovic and Mats Vilander...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy