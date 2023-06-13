In the upcoming season, only 11 teams will play in the Floorball Extraliga

The Extraliga will be played as before with a home-and-away system, so 22 rounds will be played, but each team will only have 20 games to their credit. One club will be off in each round. In the opening round played on September 9 and 10, it will be Tatran Střešovice. Start 98 entered the second highest competition, and Jičín is one competition below.

“Of course, our main intention was for the top women’s league to be played in the usual number, but everything has its fixed principles. We set up a system according to which we want a stable and functioning organization in the competition. The conditions for starting in the extra league are given, see Třinec, ” said the president of Czech floorball, Daniel Novák.