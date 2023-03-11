Of Salvatore Riggio

Nadia and Sabrina remind Sportweek of the disappearance of their sister: “She was a sunny girl, she loved Vasco’s concerts, Inter matches, walks and her grandchildren”

A little over a month has passed since the disappearance of Elena Fanchini, which took place on February 8th. The sisters wanted to remember her about Sports week: «March 8 is one month from the day when Elena passed away. And we, in the family, have not yet managed to metabolize the mourning, to deal with it. There are very difficult moments, tears resurface, silences and thoughts overlap, leaving us sad. Because even though we knew, and saw every day, that Elena was sick, we never resigned ourselves to the idea that we could lose her. We clung to faith, to certain miraculous cases, to some examples of people considered doomed and instead capable of beating even a very serious disease, considered incurable. We hoped it could also apply to our Elly. We weren’t prepared to let her go, no. Simply because she never prepares to lose a loved one ».

The memory of Elena Fanchini Nadia and Sabrina, Elena's sister, tell how in recent days many people have asked to remember her. But the pain is infinite, a boulder on the heart and «the wound is still too fresh, the lump in the throat blocks us. But then, if we think about it, we also have a mission, that of bringing her back to life right through the album of memories, through stories, and spreading the example of a wonderful girl as much as possible».

Elena's disappearance has left the women's alpine ski team and the whole winter sports family dismayed, who had immediately loved that girl who was able to conquer silver in the downhill at the 2005 World Cup a few days after her debut in the World Cup, for the genuineness and enthusiasm with which he wanted to leave a trail in the national team. And the sisters want to remember her as «one sunny girl, well liked by all, who loved life like few others, always smiling, even in adversity. And she hasn't been through a few, even before the tumor took her away from us. The many injuries have stopped her repeatedly, sometimes on the most beautiful. But she never gave up. She started over every time with an extraordinary determination. She was always looking ahead and infecting everyone with her optimism about her. It was she herself who cheered us up, who told us not to worry. Elly never dwelled on what she didn't have, she never regretted the missed opportunities on skis due to injuries. When she withdrew, having tried to return once she learned that the first tumor had healed, she was naturally sorry because her life was on skis. For a while she also found it hard to watch the races, because she wished she were at the starting gate: too much suffering. But on the day of the announcement she said: "I have had an intense and happy life, surrounded by so many good people. I had fun, I traveled the world, I got my good satisfaction, I won a silver medal at the World Cup and two World Cup races, I beat the strongest athletes in the world, Lindsey Vonn and Lara Gut, Alexandra Meissnitzer and Michaela Dorfmeister. What more could I ask for? Sure, there were the injuries. But if the Lord has had this plan for my life, I have to accept it".

Nadia and Sabrina also talk about teaching them Elena. That of «never giving up and that you need to know how to go beyond adversity. She never gave up. The strength with which he faced the tumor is incredible. In her last months her clinical picture was devastating, she suffered a lot, yet she never complained. In the immense pain that her death caused us, she comforts us knowing that Elly has moved an incredible wave of affection, even from many people we haven't heard from for years. All this does not give us back our beloved little sister, but it helps us a little to ease the suffering. Tears occasionally leave room for a few smiles from her, remembering her in certain moments of her and her of our life of her ». There is no longer a sunny girl. She that she «she loved to laugh, joke. She made a lot of jokes and didn't take herself too seriously: she was probably her strength. Of us three sisters she was definitely the most light-hearted. She was hilarious, sometimes funny ». And finally: "At the World Championships in Bormio, in 2005, when at the age of 19 she won the silver medal in downhill finishing immediately behind a champion like Janica Kostelic, she showed up at the gate very excited, despite having very few World Cup races in her legs. And we all say: "This is out". She was moments away from winning the gold. Among other things, in practice she fell after a jump, but the eagerness to get to the finish was such that she immediately got up, picked up the poles, got back on the skis a little awkwardly and crossed the finish line, a little in pain but happy. How many have we been through together. Ours is a simple family, we have always been satisfied with the little things, those that give happiness. Vasco's concerts, Inter matches, walks in nature: Elly was what he loved to do when he wasn't skiing. But above all she loved being with her grandchildren, that is our children, also because she was unable to have any. And if she had one regret, this was it. Time will help. We hope it helps us. But for now it's still so hard."