“Love is the message”, thus had presented the own Kali Uchis his new album, “Red Moon In Venus”, and as soon as you start listening to this record, you have the feeling that you haven’t been fooled. Of course, more than spiritual love, this is a torrid soul record about carnal pleasures, one in which, as he sings on the haunting “Endlessly”, “it’s Valentine’s Day like every day”.

After a brief introduction, the first of the advances of the album sounds, which serves as a perfect encapsulation of it, “I Wish You Roses”, a song with a message “have a nice day” to an ex that sounds, like the entire album, like sex on velvet sheets, thanks to a voice as sensual as melted chocolate. Like the greats of the genre, the singer of Colombian origin makes her own choruses of her own.

the start of “Worth The Wait” It’s another marvel, this time with the help of backing vocalists, sweet and leisurely funk, like almost everything “Red Moon In Venus”, an album with a uniform sound, sensual mid-tempos halfway between the classic soul of the early seventies and the current R&B type SZA. If you want to see it from the negative side, it’s a disc that doesn’t vary much, if you do it from the positive, it’s a unified work.

“Love Between” It has the aroma of a great doo wop song, again with an absolutely captivating voice. “All Mine”, On the other hand, it doesn’t reach the same level, like the collaboration with his current partner, Don Toliver, in “Fantasy”, an ode to wallowing with a lot of auto tune in his voice. Then come two songs sung in “spanglish”, “How I love you” y “Even when” but despite her Colombian origins, Uchis doesn’t get too close to reggaton but still sounds like an R&B diva.

Even so, when the record regains its pulse it is with the pure velvet soul of “Endlessly”, possible simple future. Another of the disc’s great moments is the elegant “Blue”, the closest that Uchis de Sade has ever been. The end of the album is in style with the second preview, the seductive “Moonlight”and the playful “Happy Now”.

“Red Moon In Venus” is the softest and most hypnotic album by Uchis, there is less liveliness than in the wonderful “Isolation”, but by slowing down the tempo her sensual voice stands out even more. The singer has wanted to create a timeless album about love with references to astrology, something that has always seemed silly to me, yes, we must admit that astrological nonsense has never sounded so sexy.