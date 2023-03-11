Last year, the company laid out a 10-megawatt system in the Atacama Desert, on the edge of the AES Andes II B solar power plant. The area equipped with the new modules also differs significantly from the rest of the system when viewed from space. Because no desert soil shines through between the panels, it shines in a strong blue. There are now such cells from 5B in Panama and Australia. In the eyes of investors, however, Chile is an ideal location for becoming one of the most important exporters of green energy worldwide, for example in the form of green hydrogen or e-fuels that can be produced from solar power.

The column is created in cooperation with the earth observation start-up LiveEO – This is a participation of DvH Ventures, an affiliate of the holding DvH ​​Medien, in turn the sole shareholder of the Handelsblatt Media Group, to which WirtschaftsWoche also belongs.