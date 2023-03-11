news-txt”>

For those who were on the Rome subway, that announcement made by the loudspeakers of the carriages, shortly before arriving at a station in the center, certainly did not go unnoticed. Indeed, in some ways, it was a real shock. ‘Beware of gypsies, beware of gypsies’, the voice repeated several times, perhaps evoking the risk of pickpocketing.

Not a new phenomenon for those traveling on the subway. But such an announcement had never been issued to warn travellers. An announcement, moreover, with an evidently discriminatory and offensive flavour.

The journalist and writer reported the incident Francesca Mannocchi with a post on twitter. “Metro A, Rome: from the loudspeakers of the carriages, a voice at a station says: ‘Beware of gypsies, beware of gypsies’.

Then he returns to announce the stops: ‘Next stop Barberini, exit on the right side'”, he says, adding: “I ask the mayor Roberto Gualtieri if it is admissible”.

Once you learn that a discriminatory and offensive announcement has been made in a station, Atac, the Capitoline company that manages public transport in the capital, immediately took action and identified the manager: “The announcement was obviously not recorded. It was a personal initiative – Atac reports – which the company deems unacceptable”. The manager, therefore, will be subjected to “disciplinary action”.

The mayor’s intervention was also immediate Roberto Gualtieri vhe on twitter condemns the incident in no uncertain terms. “It is inadmissible and unacceptable. Atac did well in taking immediate action against those who were responsible for such an offensive and discriminatory act”. An announcement and an episode that will hardly be forgotten by those who, with great surprise, listened to it.