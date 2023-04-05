Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, April 5 Topic: Strengthen the theoretical arm and strive to forge ahead – the majority of party members and cadres deeply study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the theme education work conference

Xinhua News Agency reporter

General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the recently held education work conference on the theme of studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. The majority of party members and cadres said that Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era is contemporary Chinese Marxism and 21st century Marxism. We must deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two maintenances”, and unremittingly use Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to unify our thinking and unify our will , act in unison, and move forward bravely on the new journey.

It is of far-reaching significance to temper the mind and strengthen the theoretical arm

The spring breeze brings warmth, and the campus of Nankai University is full of vitality.

Early in the morning, Zhang Jian, a member of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and a professor of the School of Marxism at Nankai University, came to the office to carefully study the important speeches delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping at the themed education work conference and carefully prepare the materials for the lectures.

Zhang Jian said that party members and cadres should rectify their roots ideologically, consolidate their roots and cultivate their talents. As a member of the propaganda group, we must use the great achievements since the new era to explain clearly why the Chinese Communist Party can do it and why socialism with Chinese characteristics is good. The confidence and determination of the journey.

If a nation or a country wants to be in the forefront of the times, it cannot be without the guidance of scientific theories for a moment.

The United Front Work Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Working Committee of the Central Committee and State Organs, and the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League stated that the great changes since the new era are rooted in the fact that Comrade Xi Jinping is the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole party at the helm. Scientific guidance on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. “Two establishments” are the foundation of confidence to do all work well and the source of victory to overcome all difficulties and obstacles. It is necessary to take this theme education as an important opportunity to improve the ideological realm and strengthen the tempering of party spirit, and further transform the political achievements of “two establishments” into political awareness and political ability to achieve “two maintenances”.

Having the guidance of the scientific theory of Marxism is the foundation for our party to strengthen its beliefs and beliefs and grasp the historical initiative.

In his speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out the need to “establish a correct view of power, political achievements, and career, and enhance the sense of responsibility and mission.”

“If the ideological ‘smog’ is not removed, the ‘smog’ in the environment cannot be cured.” Zeng Ming said that in recent years, under the guidance of Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought, Guilin has achieved a win-win situation of ecological protection and enriching the people. Only by continuing to adhere to Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization as the fundamental basis for promoting work can we get rid of the mentality of eager for quick success and quick benefits, establish a view of long-term achievements, and be a loyal guardian of green water and green mountains.

In the western suburbs of Hefei City, Anhui Province, the science island where the Hefei Institute of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences is located is full of vigorous innovation.

In his speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping proposed to “strengthen the cultivation of fighting spirit and fighting skills, and boost the spirit of forging ahead and taking responsibility.” This made Liu Jianguo, president of the Hefei Institute of Physical Sciences of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, very excited.

“Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, along the direction specified by the General Secretary, my country’s major scientific and technological innovations have emerged one after another, and science and technology have taken solid steps to be self-reliant and self-improving.” Liu Jianguo said, “There is a direction in the heart and strength under the feet. As a scientific research’ national team ‘, only by integrating General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on scientific and technological innovation into the heart and soul, can we further strengthen our belief in overcoming the “stuck neck” problem, and promote more “flowers of science and technology” to bloom in high-quality development. on the road.”

The deeper the learning and understanding, the deeper the self-revolution.

“Accept political medical examinations, clean up political dust, and correct behavioral deviations…” Song Lihui, a member of the Supervisory Committee of Songyuan City, Jilin Province, wrote down the requirements put forward by General Secretary Xi Jinping in his work notes.

“There is no end to comprehensively and strictly governing the party, and the party’s self-revolution has a long way to go. Carrying out this theme education is another major deployment to further promote the new great project of party building in the new era. As disciplinary inspection and supervision cadres, we should be at the forefront. “Song Lihui said that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era runs through the requirements of the Chinese Communists’ political character, value pursuit, spiritual realm, and work style. Only by carefully looking for deficiencies and gaps can we continuously stimulate the endogenous power of self-revolution.

Deepen the deployment and promote the theme education to go deep and solid

Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era contains profound truth power, practical power, and personality power. It is necessary to adhere to the integration of learning, thinking, application, and unity of knowledge, faith, and action, and promote thematic education to be deepened and solid.

In the past few days, at Fuzhou University, ideological and political sitcoms written, directed and acted by students have been launched to help students deepen their understanding of the party’s innovative theory.

“‘Continuously enhance the political identity, ideological identity, and theoretical identity of the party’s innovative theory’, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech put forward clear requirements for our future work.” Dong Haifeng, an associate professor at the School of Marxism of Fuzhou University, said that in recent years, Fuzhou University Actively explore the teaching of ideological and political courses through sitcoms, micro-movies and other forms. In this theme education, we will make full use of relevant educational reform achievements, so that the party’s innovative theory can truly enter the hearts of young students.

On the bank of the Yanhe River, under the Pagoda Mountain.

In the meeting room of Yan’an Revolutionary Memorial Hall, curator Mao Meifang is leading cadres and staff to study General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech carefully, and together plan new special exhibitions and social education activities around the theme education content.

“One of the specific goals to be achieved in carrying out this theme education is to concentrate our hearts and souls to build a solid foundation. As the inheritors of red culture, we are duty-bound.” Mao Meifang said that General Secretary Xi Jinping led the The new member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China visited the memorial hall, continued the red blood, inherited the spirit of struggle, and set a glorious example for the whole party. We must make good use of the rich red resources of the memorial hall in the work related to thematic education, and help more party members and cadres draw strength from them.

Officials and workers from the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Civil Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of Transport stated that they will use this theme education as a “melting pot” for tempering party spirit, and always adhere to the banner of the party and the will of the party. Take the Party’s mission as the mission, work with the Party Central Committee, truly love the Party, always worry about the Party, firmly protect the Party, and do our best to revitalize the Party. We must remain absolutely loyal to the Party at any time and under any circumstances.

Armed with theory to strengthen the party spirit, seek truth and be pragmatic and show responsibility.

Facing the spring breeze, Zhaxi Jiangcun, head of Douyu Luoba ethnic township in Longzi County, Shannan City, Tibet, came to Douyu Village. While chatting with the villagers about their daily routines, they recorded their suggestions for the work in the village, which quickly filled several pages.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech has increased my motivation to go deep into grassroots research.” Zhaxi Jiangcun said that he will continue to make good use of the “investigation and research” in thematic education in combination with the relevant requirements of the Party Central Committee’s work plan for the investigation and research in the whole party. family heirloom”.

In order to seize the farming season, Luo Junli, director of the Agricultural Technology Extension Center of the Hua County Agriculture and Rural Bureau of Henan Province, has organized agricultural technicians to be active in the fields to provide production guidance for farmers.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that learning and research should be implemented in the tasks of completing the deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. ‘Speeding up the construction of a strong agricultural country’ is exactly the meaning of the topic.” Luo Junli said that she will combine her job in the theme education Work to carry out study and research, to strengthen theoretical study to guide the practice of helping farmers, to deepen investigation and research to promote the resolution of problems encountered in the work.

“Insist on learning, comparing, inspecting, and rectifying while learning, and rectifying problems throughout the theme education.” In-depth study of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, Wang Wanman, Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of Jinhuyang Town, the 53rd Regiment of the 3rd Division of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, has a clearer understanding of how to promote thematic education in the next step.

“We will stick to the problem orientation, go deep into the grassroots to understand the people’s sentiments, find out what the problem is and where the crux is, come up with practical and hard measures, and turn the ‘problem list’ into a ‘success list’.” Wang Wanman said.

Work hard, concentrate on the new journey

At present, my country’s development is facing new strategic opportunities, new strategic tasks, a new strategic stage, new strategic requirements, and a new strategic environment. Only by transforming the enthusiasm for learning and work radiated in thematic education into a powerful motivation to overcome difficulties and start a business can we concentrate on our new journey.

Xie Qing, an expert from the Policy Research Division of the Rural Revitalization Financial Department of the Agricultural Bank of China, immediately learned of the news that the first and second volumes of “Selected Readings of Xi Jinping’s Works” were published nationwide.

“This set of books is an authoritative textbook for in-depth study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. I must study it carefully, master the thinking methods and working methods contained in it, and continuously improve the ability and level of performing duties.” Xie Qing. explain.

The value of theory lies in guiding practice, and the purpose of learning is all about application.

The cadres and workers of the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the Ministry of Water Resources, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs stated that they must deeply grasp the world outlook and methodology of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era, adhere to and make good use of the standpoints and methods that run through it, and practice in learning , learn in practice, do a good job in theme education on the one hand, and do a good job in the department’s own work on the other hand, resolutely promote and complement each other, and transform the results of theme education into practical actions for building a strong country.

The battleship plowed the waves, and the radar whirled. Officers and soldiers of the Changzhou ship, a destroyer detachment of the Eastern Theater Command Navy, who are performing a combat readiness patrol mission in a certain sea area, discussed the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping during the training interval.

“Xi Jinping’s Thought on Strengthening the Army is a scientific guide to comprehensively promote the cause of strengthening the army in the new era. Under the guidance of this thought, we must hone and beat in the fiery maritime training ground, practice the ability to win battles, and strive to shoulder the sacred task of safeguarding the country’s maritime rights and interests. Responsibilities and missions.” He Jianzu, political commissar of the Changzhou ship, said.

The style is positive and the career flourishes.

At the end of the day’s work, Li Jiangui, secretary of the Xingguo County Party Committee in Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province, returned to his office and turned on the TV to watch relevant reports on the themed education work conference.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition in his speech on “continuing to rectify the ‘four winds’ and placing the rectification of formalism and bureaucracy in a more prominent position” greatly encouraged Li Jiangui.

“During the revolutionary war, a Xingguo folk song of ‘good style of cadres in the Soviet area’ sang the image of the hard-working, simple, honest and honest style of the revolutionary predecessors.” Li Jiangui said that he will continue to study and understand General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on strengthening the style of work, We will continue to rectify the “four winds” and establish new ones, and guide party members and cadres in the county to continue to bring the party’s good traditions into the new journey and carry forward the good style in the new era.

On the banks of the Yellow River, the lights of thousands of houses illuminate the warmth of people’s livelihood.

At the end of the home visit, Tian Yunjia, head of Yanbin Community, Yanyuan Street, Chengguan District, Lanzhou City, Gansu Province, studied the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping through his mobile phone.

“‘Consciously ask the people, ask the needs of the people’, the general secretary has pointed out the ways and means for us to do a good job at the grassroots level.” Tian Yunjia said that our grassroots cadres must firmly establish a people-centered development idea, and strive to put The “demand list” of the masses is transformed into a “satisfaction list”.

The flag of thought leads the course, and the right path in the world opens a new chapter.

The majority of party members and cadres have expressed that through thematic education, we must continuously enhance political awareness, ideological awareness, and action awareness, and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the entire process of the party and the country’s work, so that this scientific thought can be highlighted. More powerful truth power and practical power.