News Notice for the assignment of suitable candidates for the competition for the profile of municipal police officers by admin April 5, 2023 April 5, 2023 10 Go to Content Go to the footer MENU Homepage The minister Homepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of Public Administration PA alphabet homepage A – Login B – Good Administration C – Human capital D – Digitization Department of Public Service Department Homepage Training Notification deeds Agile work Strike Dashboard Opinions and Circular Notes FOIA Vigilance Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities The Department Offices Tools and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk Database of Opinions and Circular Notes Training Notification deeds Agile work Strike Dashboard FOIA sponsorship Vigilance Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Social innovation Administrative capacity and structural funds International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and controls Regulations and documentation Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Indoor masks: what changes tomorrow for supermarkets, shops, offices, transport 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Basketball BBL: ALBA vs. Würzburg – live ticker – 34th matchday – 2022/2023 next post Strengthen the theoretical arm and strive to forge ahead—the majority of party members and cadres deeply study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the theme education work conference_News Center_Xiamen.com You may also like The Lempa River in danger due to the... April 5, 2023 This morning three earthquakes shook Villamaría, in Caldas. April 5, 2023 Ma Ying-jeou’s China tour draws to a close,... April 5, 2023 Coripet will also be able to manage non-food... April 5, 2023 Borrell admits that the EU “needs China” April 5, 2023 Cristian Montenegro has a manager and this is... April 5, 2023 Pirelli postpones shareholders’ meeting due to golden power... April 5, 2023 They confiscate more than one hundred tons of... April 5, 2023 Government and unions will work to reduce food... April 5, 2023 When Xi Jinping participated in the voluntary tree-planting... April 5, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.