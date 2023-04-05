18. 19:34 Head coach Sašo Filipovski has already taken a few breaks and is trying to get his team back on track. Maybe it will work better after this break, the last few brought no improvement in the game of the guests.

17. 19:30 Whittaker ends the 16:0 run from the middle distance. It’s up to him to wear his colors and contain the damage before the break.

16. 19:29 Stanić commits his third offensive foul while trying to block. Consequently, he has to sit on the bench.

15. 19:26 Nicolas Carvacho misses two free throws and Koumadje extends his team’s run to at least 13 points in a row with a dunk and foul.

15. 19:24 Koumadje has contributed to the last eight points with one assist and three scores including two dunks. The baskets have to be careful not to get under the wheels here.

14. 19:22 Maodo Lô has not yet entered the parquet. It can be assumed that the playmaker will be rested and not used today, depending on the score.

13. 19:21 Malte Delow is back on the old lead with a deep three at the end of the shot clock!

11. 19:19 The guests play Williams free on the pear and he scores. Then there’s the steal on defense and the points up front. So the Lower Franconia can catch up here!

11. 19:17 Beginning of 2nd quarter

10. 19:17 Conclusion 1st quarter:

Alba started the game carelessly and with four turnovers without scoring a point. Thus, the quarter was fought up to the middle. Matissek sank two threes and the Berliners managed to pull away. Würzburg found it difficult to create offense and so they stayed with nine points. See also Belgium-Morocco, Mertens disconsolate: "We are disappointed, we didn't deserve to lose"

10. 19:17 End of 1st quarter

10. 19:15 A few seconds before the end of the quarter, Delow fouled Whittaker at the center line and went to the line again for two.

8. 19:11 Whittaker actually makes it strong, throwing in a middle-distance throw, but then playing Welp under the basket in the jump. However, this does not succeed in transforming freely under the basket.

6. 19:08 Jonas Mattisseck catches fire! He welds in two threes in a row and gives the capitals the greatest lead so far.

5. 19:07 Koumadje lets it rip! Energetically stuffs the ball through the trap and can even pull the foul. He also sinks the due free throw.

4. 19:06 Jaleen Smith scored the first points with a layup after exactly three minutes. Cameron Hunt, however, answers from outside.

3. 19:05 The first two minutes run out without points. Berlin is still without throwing the basket, but with four turnovers including a backcourt violation.

1. 19:04 Alba starts the first ball possession against herself with great defense! First they only allow the Würzburgen a completely covered throw, then Koumadje also shows a block!

1. 19:02 game start

18:55 As is so often the case, there are statements about the game before kick-off. Louis Olinde comments on today’s opponent: “They are surprisingly good this year and have built something up there. A game that we have to take seriously.” Looking at the table, the winger pushes the pressure on the leader of the table despite the strength of Erste Telekom Baskets Bonn: “At the moment we have a direct comparison. That’s why Bonn tends to be the team that’s under pressure. Bonn has to win every game and also against us.” See also Fantasy football, the advice for the 20th day: Scalvini and Singo, what an opportunity

18:52 Why was the game brought forward in the first place? The reason for this is quite simple. Alba cannot go to the Mercedes-Benz Arena on matchday 34 and that is why the game is taking place now because the venue is free today.

18:49 The best thrower in the game against the rivals from Bamberg was Stanley Whittaker with 37 points. The guard has a strong 18.4 points with 5.2 assists per game this season. But of course not only the team from the south has a strong build-up game, coach González’s team also has no need to hide with Smith and Lô, among others. However, they will have to do without Tamir Blatt, who tore his thumb in the game against FC Barcelona in the EuroLeague.

18:47 The guests should probably not look at the last five meetings, because they all went to the home side. However, the first leg this season can give them courage. Four minutes before the end they were still in the lead with 72:68, before Alba turned it up and scored the game winner with 1.4 seconds on the clock to 76:79. Nevertheless, the eighth of the BBL can build on this performance just like on last Saturday. Here Brose Bamberg managed to defeat Bamberg in their own hall after overtime with 106:99. Berlin, on the other hand, was able to easily win against the Fraport Skyliners on Sunday and even rested stars like Sikma and Smith.

18:41 Since this is an early game, both Berlin and Würzburg can put a lot of pressure on their respective competitors with a win. Thanks to a success, the team from the Spree can initially climb to first place in the table, whereas the team from Lower Franconia can at least finish seventh for the time being. See also Thomas is grateful to the fans for their continued support and will do their best to stay in the league_Game_Isaiah Thomas_1