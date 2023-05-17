Ana Ćurčić cheated on Zvezdan Slavnić Fun

Ana Ćurčić allegedly gave her diary to her godmother Milena Kačavenda and another friend, and in it she revealed the biggest secrets.

The diary of Ana Ćurčić, the ex-unmarried wife of Zvezdan Slavnić, who is in the sixth season of Zadruga, has allegedly reached the public and what is written in it has been revealed, as reported by the media. She allegedly wrote a diary for ten years, and she transferred her most intimate secrets to paper. Allegedly, she left it to her godmother Milena Kachavenda and another friend for safekeeping while she is at the Cooperative.

In the diary, as reported by the media, and published by “Star”, it is written that Ana cheated on Zvezdan while he was in prison in Switzerland, which is a story that also appeared in the reality show, and in question, as stated, is the married singer with whom she had a short adventure.

“There’s everything there, but she mostly wrote about her relationship with Zvezdan. However, the big shock for all of us was that she cheated on him while he was in prison in Switzerland. Everything happened in 2017, when Ana accidentally met that singer, who has a wife and several children. He is very famous and popular, and she knows him from the time when they were kids and when she had fun with Aco Bulić. Then he was an unknown singer and performed on rafts. They flirted for the first time after her breakup with Aco Bulić, but nothing concrete happened then. They met after so many years, exchanged numbers, corresponded almost every day and she liked the attention at that moment, because she was lonely. She had somewhat strained relations with Zvezdan and decided to meet with that singer. It is an even bigger shock to me that he was at her apartment. It was the safest place for her to see each other. Their meeting lasted about two months, and then she received a letter from Zvezdan as he declares his love for her, he writes to her that he cannot imagine life without her and that he can’t wait to get out of prison so they can start a new life,” it is claimed.

“She wrote in her diary that her conscience was gnawing at her and yes she could not forgive herself for that deception for a long time. But she was calmer that the fraud happened with the singer whom she liked even before she met Zvezdan. She knew that he would not spread the story about them, because he has a family and she hoped that Zvezdan would never find out about it. As she stated in the diary, she was also annoyed by the fact that Zvezdan constantly highlighted the relationship with Ksenia Pajčin, so she calmed down her ego a little,” said the singer, and her godmother Milena, as stated, will never reveal Ana’s secret.

