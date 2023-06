Ana Korać showed her abs after giving birth | Entertainment

Ana Korać shared a video in which she showed her slim line, but also her abs.

Source: Instagram/ana_korac/prinstcreen

She fixed her line thanks to training and instead of 63, which she had after giving birth, she now weighs 52 kilograms. Recently, it was revealed what her diet plan looks like, with the help of which she quickly regained her figure, and now she boasted about her toned body and abs on her Instagram.

Ana Korać shared a video in which she posed in a red outfit. The top part revealed her slender waist and toned stomach, and no one did not praise her appearance. Check it out:



This is how she looked during pregnancy:

