Ana Morodan, nicknamed “Digital Countess”, was detained by the police and, later, placed by judges under judicial control for 60 days. The well-known influencer, 38 years old, was chosen with a thick file in which three crimes are found: driving with a suspended license, consumption of prohibited narcotic substances and refusal to collect biological samples.

“I really made a mistake and drove without a license, which I don’t want to convey and influence on anyone. Regarding drugs, I have not used and never use drugs. I have a prescription from the doctor that contains Benzotamine and that’s it,” said Ana Morodan.

Ana Morodan is accused of causing an accident on Tuesday, after she did not ignore the signals of the law enforcement officers. “The driver of the vehicle did not comply, she continued her journey, at which point she collided with two vehicles. As a result of the traffic accident, only material damage resulted”, the press release sent by the police states. The police wanted to test her “to establish the presence of alcohol in the exhaled air as well as for the preliminary establishment of the presence of psychoactive substances in the body with the equipment provided by the Road Brigade, but she refused.”

Afterwards, Ana Morodan was taken to the INML headquarters, where the woman refused to be tested, the Police also reports, stating that a criminal investigation file was drawn up against her and that her license was suspended. A few hours later, Ana Morodan was stopped again in traffic. Following the checks, the police discovered that she had a suspended license following the lunchtime incidents.

“Also, the police conducted testing with the Alcooltest device, which indicated a value of up to 0.40 mg/l of pure alcohol in the exhaled air. Following the preliminary testing with the DrugTest device, it revealed the presence of psychoactive substances in the body”, the police statement also states. Ana Morodan was taken to the INML headquarters in order to take biological samples, and later “on the basis of the evidence administered in the case, the criminal investigation bodies of the Road Brigade ordered the detention of the woman for 24 hours, to be presented to the Public Prosecutor’s Office To the Judge of District 1 in order to take a preventive measure”.

Ana Morodan is a blogger, influencer and entrepreneur with 470,000 fans on Instagram. She also owns an online store where she sells clothes from her own brand.