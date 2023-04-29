Home » Ana Reljić as she looks now | Entertainment
Ana Reljić, weather forecaster at the Public Service, is once again in the spotlight

Izvor: RTS Screenshot

Ten years ago, the public was “crazy” for an attractive blonde who worked as a weather forecast presenter on the Public Service. After this engagement, Ana Reljić continued to host other shows, including “Knowledge Studio” and LOTO.

At one time, Ana Reljić hosted the Slagalica quiz, talked about her collaboration with her colleagues and the legendary Milka Canić, and in interviews she emphasized that she is in a happy, long-term relationship with her partner Miloš.

Two years ago, she fulfilled her role as a mother, when she gave birth to her daughter Jovana. In the meantime, she got married and returned to the small screen, and one of her YouTube clips is full of flattering comments about her appearance, among which “where has this been until now?!”.

See:


Ana Reljic
Source: YouTube/crocodile

This video is not the only one… also see Ana in a pink, tight dress:


Ana Reljic
Source: YouTube/crocodile

Remind yourself of how she used to look, and how she looks now:

Ana Reljić cut her long, blonde hair short a few years ago. Remember how she looked then:


Ana Reljić about hair
Source: MONDO

