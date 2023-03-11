Analyst David Gibson has revealed what it could be cost to develop The prophesied: more than 10 billion yen, or more than 70 million euros at the current exchange rate. The figure is significant because the profits of Square Enix they amounted, in the last year, to about 50 billion yen. Considering that the publisher won’t recoup the amount spent on the open world action, the blow to its finances is definitely significant.

Gibson: “Forspoken cost more than 10 billion yen to make, with most of that likely going to be lost. That’s significant given that profits for the whole company are approaching 50 billion yen !”

The figure may not surprise too much, considering the alleged development cost of other equally bad titles, such as Saints Row, which reached 100 million dollars, and The Callisto Protocol, which cost 150 million dollars, but it is still significant.

The fact that Forspoken sold little, so much so that Square Enix did not recover the money spent on the production, is even more indicative, considering that part of the amount will still have been absorbed by the exclusive console contract granted to Sony for PS5.