Yesterday in La Spezia all the management were present, except for President Zhang. The club is very disappointed after yet another defeat

Bad defeat for Inter at Spezia, but there’s no time to lick their wounds. The nerazzurri must immediately raise their heads, Tuesday is the second leg of the Champions League with Porto, the most important match of all.

“This time there’s no excuse, there’s no excuse. This time no, it can’t be tolerated. And, this time, the Nerazzurri didn’t want to hear reason. Inter are back from La Spezia with broken bones and morale under the ground. And the protests of the fans are now added to the misfortunes on the pitch, impossible to blame. Five minutes of boos and chants, an invitation to bring out the attributes, because now it is clear that this way we are not going anywhere. Eighth defeat in the league out of 26 games, 24 goals conceded away from San Siro: these are not acceptable numbers for a team that started with the ambition of recovering the Scudetto snatched from its chest by its Milanist cousins”analyzes .

“And instead they are real numbers, which certify – probably – the crisis of a relationship, the one between Simone Inzaghi and Inter. On Tuesday evening, much more is needed to emerge unscathed from the Oporto Dragao and with a ticket for the quarter-finals of the Champions League. But even if it were to happen, he wouldn’t have the strength to cancel a disappointing 2023 from his Inter, who yesterday didn’t make a mistake in the approach like other times, but missed yet another opportunity to show they were cured. Champions League race. Juve arrives at the Meazza on Sunday to close a week that could definitively mark the Inzaghi era in the Nerazzurri. At least that his Inter are unable to bring out the attributes so dear to the fans, as a last act of pride”.

“Yesterday in La Spezia the entire management was in the stands, with the exception of president Zhang. And the faces of Marotta, Ausilio, Baccin, Zanetti, could not hide the disappointment for yet another failed opportunity. Simone even tried to change something, upsetting systems driven more by desperation than by reason. In Porto, this cannot happen. In Porto, there will not be another possibility”Gazette explains. See also "Goodbye high blood sugar for 3 long months", do it every night before going to bed: it's all true

March 11, 2023 (change March 11, 2023 | 09:01)

