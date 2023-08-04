Anatomy of a failed coup. Lies, pressure and false evidence: this is how Trump tried to subvert the vote

0
WASHINGTON – Former Republican president Donald Trump will go to trial because, according to the prosecutor Jack Smithtried to overturn the victory of his democratic rival with political fraud Joe Biden. One of the laws that will be used in the courtroom is 241, created after the American Civil War against the racists of the Ku Klux Klan who prevented African Americans from voting.
See also Crude oil trading reminder: Omi Keron's "tsunami" hits Europe and the United States, Biden's economic plan is frustrated, bears pressing on the provider FX678 step by step