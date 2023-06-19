Home » Andrea Agnelli appeals to the Tar. Is a plea deal with the FIGC possible? – breaking latest news
The former president of Juventus, Andrea Agnelli has just filed an appeal with the Tar against the decision of the Coni Sports Guarantee Board, which sanctioned a two-year disqualification for him for the capital gains affair. Just today the deadline for appealing to the administrative justice expired and for this reason the team of lawyers, led by the lawyer Vittorio Angiolini, opted for this path.

This does not mean that discussions with the FIGC prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné will not continue to reach a plea bargain for the other branch of the investigation of the sports justice, the one concerning the salary maneuver. A plea bargain already reached by the club, which closed the case with a fine of 718 thousand euros, after the commitment to renounce any recourse to ordinary justice. Therefore, if an agreement with the sports prosecutor wants to be found, the sine qua non is that Agnelli also withdraws the appeal to the TAR. There is time until June 27 when the first hearing will be held.

For the capital gains, Maurizio Arrivabene will go to the TAR, who was not among the managers involved in the salary maneuvers.

