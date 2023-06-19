EX30, small size and maxi autonomy Here is the Volvo electric SUV for the city

Listen to the audio version of the article

The future of the Volvo brand? Exclusively electric. Today this statement has practically become a standard among all manufacturers, but it wasn’t in 2019 when the Swedish brand announced its green breakthrough. In fact, with the debut of the new EX30 the 100% electric renewal of the range continues with a model ready to become a “thorn in the side” for many premium competitors and more. The reason? It is a compact SUV only 4.23 meters long, it can accommodate up to five people on board, reaches 480 kilometers of autonomy, technological on board but without unnecessary frills and above all with a list price starting from 35,900 euros.

Without disturbing the price reductions made by Tesla, the amount needed to buy an EX30 could affect the price lists of the few competitors, even generalists such as the Opel Mokka marketed at 38,700 euros (with less power and autonomy). Seen live on the occasion of the world debut in Milan, the Swedish novelty convinces starting from the spot-on aesthetics that re-propose the lines already seen on the EX90 maxi SUV in a reduced key. Built on the native electric Sea platform (Sustainable experience architecture) produced by the Geely group (owner of Volvo) and already used by the Smart #1, it is offered in combination with three trim levels and three versions starting from the rear-wheel drive single motor with 51 kWh to Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp), 200 kW of power (272 hp), range up to 344 km and recharge in direct current up to 150 kW and in alternating current up to 11 kW.

Volvo EX30 – The exterior styling is an evolution of traditional Volvo design

Same characteristics for the single motor extended range which brings the range to 480 km thanks to the battery (Nickel, Manganese, Cobalt of 69 kWh gross (64 kWh net) and the charging power in direct current at 175 kW and 22 kW in alternating current At the top of the offer is the Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Performance with all-wheel drive, with 69 kWh battery, 315 kW of power (428 hp), 460 km range, 0/100 km/h in 3.6” and direct current charging up to 175 kW and 22 kW AC.

A completely new style arrives on board, with the dashboard characterized only by the presence of the large 12.3 “screen from which to manage the infotainment system with integrated Google, including Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play Store. Equipped with 5G connectivity and OtA (Over The Air) updates, it is compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay. Another novelty comes from the large harman/kardon soundbar instead of the traditional audio system.

Volvo EX30 – The interior is characterized by technological minimalism

As a tradition, safety is of reference. Among the various technologies, included in an advanced second level Adas package, is a system to help prevent the driver and passengers from opening the door while a cyclist approaches. On the sustainability front, by intervening on emissions throughout the entire production and life cycle of the EX30, Volvo has reduced its overall carbon footprint over 200,000km of driving to less than 30 tonnes. The new model is made with extensive use of recycled materials, from aluminum to plastics. There are three set-ups starting from Core where there is no shortage of full LED lights, adaptive cruise control active up to 155 km/h, 18″ rims, level 2 Adas, 12.3 central monitor with Google operating system, 5G connectivity, single-zone climate, front and rear camera and 11 kW on-board charger. The Plus adds digital key, front and rear park assist, Pilot Assist with adaptive cruise control and steering assist, Harman Kardon audio system, dual-zone climate, electric tailgate, automatic dimming rear-view mirror. The Ultra trim level ends with 19″ rims, panoramic roof, electrically adjustable front seats, 360° camera with 3D view, Park Pilot Assist, automatic rear braking and 22 kW on-board charger.