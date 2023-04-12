Home Business Twitter becomes X Corp, here is Musk’s new company
Business

Twitter becomes X Corp, here is Musk’s new company

by admin
Twitter becomes X Corp, here is Musk’s new company

Twitter ceased to be an independent company after merging with a newly formed company called X Corp, fueling speculation about Elon Musk’s plans for the social media platform.

Twitter “no longer exists,” according to a document filed April 4 in a California federal court in a lawsuit filed against the company and its former CEO, Jack Dorsey, last year by conservative activist Laura loomer.

Musk announced the news today by tweeting the single “X” character.

It’s not entirely clear what the change means for Twitter, which has undergone a major overhaul since Musk bought the company for $44 billion last year.

In the past, the billionaire has suggested that buying Twitter would be an “accelerant” factor in the creation of X, which he dubbed “the app for everything.” The entrepreneur’s idea would seem to transform Twitter/X into an app similar to the Chinese WeChat, including payment services, transport, food delivery and more.

See also  Emotions on the street with the 400 horsepower of the RS3, an Audi sports car

You may also like

Silvestri case, “Meloni asked the Fdi deputy for...

Nursing home: assets and pension are not enough?...

The asymmetric public-private bet on Covid 19 vaccines

Workaholism: According to a study, every tenth person...

Ddl Capitali, here are the measures to speed...

Health – So far 40 vaccination damages in...

Crosetto leaves the Defense because of Riotta? “Think...

Why do Japanese bond investors stay on the...

Nuclear phase-out: Göring-Eckardt expects electricity prices to fall

Green transition, Business moderates the event “Taxonomy: how...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy