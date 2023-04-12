Twitter ceased to be an independent company after merging with a newly formed company called X Corp, fueling speculation about Elon Musk’s plans for the social media platform.

Twitter “no longer exists,” according to a document filed April 4 in a California federal court in a lawsuit filed against the company and its former CEO, Jack Dorsey, last year by conservative activist Laura loomer.

Musk announced the news today by tweeting the single “X” character.

It’s not entirely clear what the change means for Twitter, which has undergone a major overhaul since Musk bought the company for $44 billion last year.

In the past, the billionaire has suggested that buying Twitter would be an “accelerant” factor in the creation of X, which he dubbed “the app for everything.” The entrepreneur’s idea would seem to transform Twitter/X into an app similar to the Chinese WeChat, including payment services, transport, food delivery and more.