Contador with his face covered in blood: bad fall during a tour in China

Cuts on a cheekbone and an eyebrow, the face covered in blood: images of Alberto counter which started circulating on the web over the weekend have scared not a little all cycling enthusiasts. The former Tour, Giro and Vuelta winner, today 40enne who manages the team together with Ivan Basso Aeolus–Cometwas the victim of a bad fall during an amateur race in Chinesein Beijing, organized by Vuelta to promote the Spanish race. Contador fell while he was in the group, hitting his face on the asphalt. Fortunately, his condition is not worrying, despite those crude images.

It was Contador himself who reassured everyone, who posted a video on Twitter in the late afternoon on Sunday explaining his state of health: “I am hard pictures but, since they are already appearing on the net, I wanted to calm everyone down: there was a lot of blood because both the cut to the eyebrow and the one to the cheekbone were remarkable,” explained the Spaniard. Which he then clarified: “But it’s not about Nothing Of Like this worrying“. However, the signs of the fall can be seen on his face: a black eye and a deep cut on the left cheekbone.

