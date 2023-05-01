Andrea Agnelli married Deniz Akalin: many ex Juve at the wedding – Corriere dello Sport

3
- Andrea Agnelli married Deniz Akalin: many ex Juve at the wedding Sports Courier
- Andrea Agnelli married his Deniz: the ceremony was held in Umbria. Nedved was also present All Juve
- Andrea Agnelli, secret marriage with Deniz Akalin PHOTO VIDEO Tuttosport
- Flowers and VIPs: Andrea Agnelli, cover wedding in Umbria with Deniz Akalin THE NATION
- Agnelli got married: here are PHOTOS and VIDEOs of yes to Deniz the Black and White
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Amnesty: "Torture and rape of refugees returning to Syria." Assad's intelligence is accused