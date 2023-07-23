Andrea Purgatori, what did he die of? Tac and autopsy for the truth. The doctors under investigation: “I acted correctly”

As part of the investigation opened by the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office for manslaughter, the timetable for medical-legal checks was set yesterday for… Already a subscriber? Login here!

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€

For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH

For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

11,99€

For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€2 PER MONTH

For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 €89.99

Subscribe with Google

or

€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

Unlimited access to articles on the site and app The Good Morning newsletter at 7:30 The 18 o’clock newsletter for updates of the day The podcasts of our signatures In-depth analysis and live updates

As part of the investigation opened by the Rome prosecutor’s office for manslaughter, the timetable for medical-legal checks was set yesterday to clarify the causes of the journalist’s death Andrea Purgatory. The CT scan will be carried out on Tuesday, also to ascertain the presence or absence of metastases or traces of ischemic events in the brain. On Wednesday, however, the autopsy will be carried out at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic. The two doctors under investigation – Professor Gianfranco Gualdi, head of radiology at the Pius XI clinic, and Dr. Claudio di Biasi, a member of his team – underline through their lawyer that the diagnosis and the therapy prepared were correct.

Andrea Purgatori, cancer and ischemia: what doesn’t add up in death. CT scan on Tuesday, autopsy on Wednesday

Andrea Purgatori, what did he die of?

Since 1981 Vatican radiologist consultant, Gualdi was also responsible for the Radiodiagnostic service for Roma Calcio from 1977 to 2000. “We respect the pain of the family and we withdraw from the media process – commented the lawyer Fabio Lattanzi – We hope that the clamor subsides and we are sure that the technical assessments will demonstrate the correctness of their work”.

THE STORY

The journalist, who died on July 19, had been diagnosed in early May by Professor Gualdi, a luminary also known as the radiologist of the Popes, with lung cancer with brain metastases, hence the choice to subject him to high-dose radiotherapy to the brain. But in the complaint presented to the Prosecutor’s Office by the journalist’s family members – assisted by lawyers Michele and Alessandro Gentiloni Silveri – Gualdi’s diagnosis does not coincide with that made in June by Alessandro Bozzao, professor of neuroradiology at La Sapienza and head of the Sant’Andrea unit. The CT scan subsequently performed at the Villa Margherita clinic would not in fact detect the presence of brain metastases, but only traces of cerebral ischemia. A picture also confirmed by a further MRI carried out in another structure. There was also a dispute between Gualdi and Bozzao. In this context, the hypothesis would take shape that the cause of Purgatori’s death, also debilitated by radiotherapy, may have been a heart infection: septic pericarditis.

To shed light on all this, the prosecutors asked their consultants (doctors Luigi Tonino Marsella, Alessandro Mauriello and Michele Treglia) to indicate “the time of death, the cause of the same, the means that determined it and any other useful circumstance”. They will have 60 days to explain whether “acts of imprudence, negligence and to whom they are attributable” have been committed. The doctors will have to verify, starting from the CT scan that will be performed on Tuesday, if there really were metastases to the brain and if Purgatori’s death was caused by the side effects of radiotherapy to the brain. In short, it will be necessary to establish whether there is a causal link between the therapy administered on the basis of a possible erroneous diagnosis and the death of the journalist.

Read the full article

on The Messenger

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

