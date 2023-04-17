Home » Andrej Rubljov won the masters tournament in Monte Carlo | Sport
Andrej Rubljov won the masters tournament in Monte Carlo

After more than two and a half hours of play, the Russian tennis player defeated Holger Rune 2:1 in the final.

Izvor: SEBASTIEN NOGIER/EPO

Russian tennis player Andrei Rublev, who is the second holder and defender of the trophy at the Serbian Open ATP tournament, triumphed in Monte Carlo and thus won the first Masters title in his career.

The sixth player in the world beat Holger Rune after more than two and a half hours of play with 2:1, in sets 5:7, 6:2, 7:5.

“I was hoping to have at least one chance, to try to play until the end. I remember the previous finals, I wasn’t mentally ready, when I was losing, I was falling and I didn’t believe that I could turn it around. Now I told myself that at least I believe to fight to the end, even if I lose. In the end, I succeeded.” said Rubljov, who after this will travel to Banjaluka, where he will try to defend the title won last year, when he was better than Djokovic in the trophy match.

After the tournament in Monaco, Rubljov will perform at the Serbian Open, which is today started with qualifying matches in Banja Luka.

His first appearance, as well as the appearance of the world‘s best tennis player Novak Djokovic, is expected in the second round, since they are singles in the first, and the two they can’t meet before the final.

The opponent in the second round of the tournament in Banja Luka Rubljovo will be better than Juan Pablo Varillas (Peru) – Hugo Gaston (France).

(WORLD/Srna)

