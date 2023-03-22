Home World Superbonus, “Meloni made fun of us”, in Palermo 2,000 companies facing bankruptcy
World

Superbonus, “Meloni made fun of us”, in Palermo 2,000 companies facing bankruptcy

by admin
Superbonus, “Meloni made fun of us”, in Palermo 2,000 companies facing bankruptcy

by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

They are the so-called “Superbonus exoduses”, the citizens, including building contractors, suppliers, general contractors and clients, who have become entangled due to the continuous changes to the law relating to the so-called Superbonus 110%, which was supposed to allow…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Superbonus, “La Meloni made fun of us”, in Palermo 2,000 companies facing bankruptcy appeared 1 minute ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  210,000 foreign tourists to South Korea in 2021, down 98.5% from before the epidemic

You may also like

Real Madrid claims it was stolen at the...

‘You all must die’: Hate messages from Trump...

Matteo’s dream comes true, first day of work...

Putin and Xi Jinping are making pancakes |...

When little sister Luisa from Haiti wrote: «Missionaries...

Udinese – Head to the next championship match:...

News Udinese – Thiago Motta without the striker...

The police detained the president of the FS...

Čenga about Andreana Čekić and mom Sonja |...

STRAPPINI / The closely trusted dealer partner of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy