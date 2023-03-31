An appeals court in Bucharest, Romania, ruled on Friday that kickboxer and influencer Andrew Tate (36) and brother Tristan (34) will be transferred to house arrest, where they will remain for more 30 days. Tate and his brother, who plead innocent, were arrested in Romania in December: they are accused of trafficking in human beings, rape and criminal association, and are in custody while the investigation continues. Two other people, Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu, had been arrested together with the two brothers: the judge ordered house arrest for them too.

Since the arrest, the pre-trial detention of Tate and the others had been extended twice: in mid-January by 30 days and in late February by another 30. A former kickboxing world champion, Tate had become very famous online in recent years for the videos in which he taught young people how to be successful, extremely criticized for frequent misogynistic topics and contested on several occasions for inciting violence. He and his brother are accused of having recruited various women by seducing them and falsely convincing them that they want a relationship and then forcing them to produce pornographic content.