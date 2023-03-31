Home World Andrew Tate and his brother will be transferred to house arrest
World

Andrew Tate and his brother will be transferred to house arrest

by admin
Andrew Tate and his brother will be transferred to house arrest

An appeals court in Bucharest, Romania, ruled on Friday that kickboxer and influencer Andrew Tate (36) and brother Tristan (34) will be transferred to house arrest, where they will remain for more 30 days. Tate and his brother, who plead innocent, were arrested in Romania in December: they are accused of trafficking in human beings, rape and criminal association, and are in custody while the investigation continues. Two other people, Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu, had been arrested together with the two brothers: the judge ordered house arrest for them too.

Since the arrest, the pre-trial detention of Tate and the others had been extended twice: in mid-January by 30 days and in late February by another 30. A former kickboxing world champion, Tate had become very famous online in recent years for the videos in which he taught young people how to be successful, extremely criticized for frequent misogynistic topics and contested on several occasions for inciting violence. He and his brother are accused of having recruited various women by seducing them and falsely convincing them that they want a relationship and then forcing them to produce pornographic content.

See also  Why Coca-Cola in Mecca is different from ordinary | Magazine

You may also like

Artificial Intelligence, the Privacy Guarantor blocks ChatGPT

Reggina increasingly in crisis, Coda brings Genoa one...

Dexter Gordon, book review at Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Mario Hezonja welcome to Partizan Real Madrid |...

Republika Srpska China bonds | Info

King Bourbon Saber volleyball, playoff mission in Calabria

Paris, hundreds of people take to the streets...

Udinese, Red Alert: in Bologna without Perez and...

soldiers, orders and routes in the Arctic –...

Husa Beet Street has a wife 25 years...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy