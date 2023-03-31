Louis Boudon (24), striker for the France team (he played in the World Elite last year), continues his wanderings in the antechambers of the NHL. After four years at Lake Superior State University in Michigan, he signed with the Laval Rocket (Quebec), in AHL, the last level before the NHL, on March 13.
Then, on Tuesday, Boudon joined the Iowa Heartlanders, who play in the ECHL, the third North American pro league. It is a subsidiary of the Minnesota Wild, one of the 32 teams that make up the NHL, and which is currently at the top of its division in the regular season.
No sooner had this transfer been made than Louis Boudon signed on Friday, but for next season, with the Iowa Wild, Minnesota’s AHL team, based in Des Moines.