Home News They rebuilt a children’s home in Juradó
News

They rebuilt a children’s home in Juradó

by admin
They rebuilt a children’s home in Juradó

The Foreign Ministry inaugurated in Juradó the reconstruction of the Las Gaviotas Children’s Home, which will care for 65 minors, from 2 to 5 years old, who now have a healthy and adequate environment for the development of their school activities. The project was carried out within the framework of Association Agreement 018 of 2022, signed between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Un Techo para Mí País Foundation, and cost more than 260 million pesos.

“We received with enormous joy this beautiful project from the Chancellery and the Techo Foundation, which was the reconstruction of our Las Gaviotas Children’s Home, a very important and much-needed project since early childhood children had nowhere to go. attended to”, said the first president of the municipality, Jenny Lucía Rivas Herrera.

The coordinator of Hogar Las Gaviotas, Gladys Vanesa Córdova, Professor Yarelis Mejía, and Fundación Techo volunteer Alexandra La Verde expressed the same sentiment.

See also  Farewell to the firefighter Calligaro: Vellai loses his guide

You may also like

Bundesliga: Frankfurt also disappointed against Bochum

.week in the economy: Inflation continues to fall,...

Colonel Benjamín Núñez will pay 29 years in...

Chuxiong Shuangbai: In March, the tea mountain is...

New Bond novel: James Bond must save coronation...

In Slovakia, a jump in the production of...

Take care of your health: recommendations before the...

Weather – Tomorrow mostly overcast with further precipitation

Mr. Donald Trump: you are under arrest, -“you...

The Ukrainians are only waiting for the end...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy