The Foreign Ministry inaugurated in Juradó the reconstruction of the Las Gaviotas Children’s Home, which will care for 65 minors, from 2 to 5 years old, who now have a healthy and adequate environment for the development of their school activities. The project was carried out within the framework of Association Agreement 018 of 2022, signed between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Un Techo para Mí País Foundation, and cost more than 260 million pesos.

“We received with enormous joy this beautiful project from the Chancellery and the Techo Foundation, which was the reconstruction of our Las Gaviotas Children’s Home, a very important and much-needed project since early childhood children had nowhere to go. attended to”, said the first president of the municipality, Jenny Lucía Rivas Herrera.

The coordinator of Hogar Las Gaviotas, Gladys Vanesa Córdova, Professor Yarelis Mejía, and Fundación Techo volunteer Alexandra La Verde expressed the same sentiment.