Danilo Anđušić is not satisfied with Partizan’s performance in the second half against Crvena zvezda.

Source: MN PRESS

Partizan led by 18 points in the “eternal” derby against Crvena zvezda in Nis, however, the team of Duško Ivanovic, who was sent off in the 12th minute of the game, made it to the final. Zvezda won 83:75 after a big turn in the match, and the vice-captain of the black and white team Danilo Andjusicwho at one point begged the audience to calm down so that the match would not be interrupted, said that the black and white team “beat themselves”.

“I think we beat ourselves tonight. In the first half, we opened the game brilliantly and in the right way, above all defensively and the way we want to play from the first minute. That’s why they only had that big advantage in the first 15 mints. That totally changed later. We allowed a lot of easy points to Zvezda, especially in the third quarter.” said Anđušić, dissatisfied with many things in his team’s game: “While we were in the bonus, we made some fouls, where they scored easy points from throws, we opened up their shooters, which they took advantage of and turned to their advantage”.

This was the third defeat of Partizan this season in duels with the “eternal” rival, they won once in the Euroleague, while they were defeated twice in the ABA league.

“We fought, but not enough looks. The season is long, the trophy less, of course it’s difficult for all of us and not everything is the same. Tomorrow is a new day, we have to turn to these remaining competitions and continue with our game that we have been showing for the last month and a half“, said the experienced defender of Partizan.

Partizan now has obligations in the Euroleague, where a duel with Fenerbahce awaits them in the Belgrade Arena on February 23, where a victory would “push” them towards the playoffs.