Ángel Cuenca, Prominent Independence Leader of the Canary Islands, Dies in Cuba: Family Struggles to Bring Body Back to Spain

Ángel Cuenca, a historic independence and sovereign leader of the Canary Islands, has passed away in Santiago de Cuba. His body has yet to be sent to Spain, causing distress for his relatives, as reported by the press in the archipelago. The brother of the deceased, archaeologist Julio Cuenca, revealed that his brother died of a heart attack on July 16, but the family in the Canary Islands was only notified nine days later on Tuesday, July 25.

Communication between Cuba and the family in Spain has been maintained through the Embassy of Madrid in Havana. However, Ángel Cuenca’s body remains in the morgue of the Clinical Hospital in Santiago de Cuba. Julio Cuenca explained that Santiago was in a state of partial paralysis due to a national holiday commemorating the assault on Moncada, which affected the transportation of the deceased.

At the time of his death, Ángel Cuenca was alone, although he had his documentation. According to his brother, the deceased activist had been spending the past few years between Puerto Rico, Venezuela, and Cuba, with Cuba being his longest stay due to his comfort there. He even had a house in Havana.

The family expressed their frustrations regarding the lack of information about the protocol that needs to be followed. They emphasized that the entire process is being carried out through the Embassy of Spain. Ángel Cuenca, a musician as well, was in Santiago de Cuba as an assistant to the 42nd edition of the Caribbean Festival. He had plans to attend the official acts organized by the Cuban regime for the 70th anniversary of the assault on the Moncada Barracks, which was led by Fidel Castro.

Ángel Cuenca, an agronomist by profession, had dedicated his life to historical movements and organizations associated with the independence movement and Canarian sovereignty. He was involved with various groups such as the National Congress of the Canary Islands (CNC), Frepic Awañak from Tenerife, and Siete Estrellas Verdes. He also advised former Canarian Government President Lorenzo Olarte in an initiative for the Canary Islands to acquire the status of a Free Associated State, leading to his affiliation with the Canarian Nationalist Center (CCN).

Despite leading the list of the Reunir Canarias movement in the regional elections in Spain on May 28, Ángel Cuenca’s candidacy received very few votes for the Parliament of the autonomous region.

