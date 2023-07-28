How to Set Up Your Profile in the Health App on iOS 17

iOS 17 Brings Significant Improvements to Apple’s Health App

With the recent release of iOS 17, Apple users can expect significant enhancements in the Health app. However, for those who are still unfamiliar with its features, this article will guide you through the basics of configuring your application profile with your personal data.

Setting up your profile in the Health app on iPhone is a simple process. The app consists of two main sections, with the first one dedicated to your personal information. To begin, open the Health app and click on your profile picture located at the upper right corner of the screen. This will be the same image you have assigned to your Apple ID.

Once in the profile section, you will be presented with several options to choose from. Select the “Health Profile” option to access the data that needs to be filled in. It is important to note that not all fields are mandatory. To enter your data, click on the “Edit” button at the upper right corner of the screen. The following information can be filled out:

– Name

– Surname

– Date of birth

– Sex

– Blood group

– Phototype

– Applications that collect data on wheelchair use

– Names of medications that can affect heart rhythm

After completing this step, you can proceed to the next stage, which involves filling in your medical data and emergency contacts. Return to the main interface of the Health app and navigate to the “Medical Data” section. Here, you will find a different set of options compared to the previous section. Fill in the following sections:

– Medical conditions

– Medical notes

– Allergic reactions

– Current medication

– Blood group

– Organ donor

– Weight

– Height

– Primary language

– Emergency contacts

Additionally, in the Emergency Access section, you will need to grant permissions for your medical data to be shown on the locked screen and shared with emergency services.

To add emergency contacts, select the “Add emergency contact” option within the Emergency Contacts section. Your contact list will then appear, and you can select the individuals you wish to add. During this process, you will be prompted to assign a role to each contact to indicate their relationship to you (e.g., father, friend, partner).

This feature proves to be beneficial in emergency situations, as the iPhone will display the list of emergency contacts, even when the device is locked. This ensures that whoever accesses your phone for emergency purposes will be able to reach out to the appropriate individuals on the list.

Configuring your Health app profile with your personal data and emergency contacts can provide essential information to healthcare professionals in case of emergencies. By utilizing the improved features of iOS 17, users can experience a more comprehensive and efficient Health app.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

