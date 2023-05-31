Ángel Stanich in the new Contact room in Navalmoral (Cáceres)

angel stanich next Friday June 2 and the legendary Marky Ramone on the 18th they are in charge of closing the season in the Contact room in Navalmoral. It will also be the last date in the Stanich room on his tour Polvo de Battiatoa record on the other hand, whose introspection and content is best measured at close range.
The Contact room recently opened its doors. A push for live music in Extremadura with mandatory stops by national and international bands. A medium-sized corner located in the urban center of the city of Navalmoral de la Mata in Cáceres. Since its starting signal, the following have performed: Rui Díaz & La Banda Imposible, Sra. Robinson, Corizonas, Will Jacobs & Marcos Coll. Feat J. Vacas, A. Pax, Nat Simons or Ariel Rot.