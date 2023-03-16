Technicolor is the name of the collection animated for winter 2023, which brings technology in its essence. The pieces combine colors that show both the fluidity between forces of nature and technology. In the color chart, earthy winter tones draw attention: red and brown, combined with bronze, are the basis of the collection.

Green brings a more digital quality and as a game of discovery, metallic threads bring points of light to trims, as well as details in surprising materials, such as reflective fabric and Nylon.