Thanks to a significant increase in performance, Dynamo Dresden also defeated MSV Duisburg in front of their home crowd.

Dynamo Dresden remains in the fast lane in the 3rd division. On Wednesday (March 15th, 2023) the team of head coach Markus Anfang defeated MSV Duisburg 2-0 (0-0) in front of 21,904 spectators in their home Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion and thus remain unbeaten in their tenth game after the winter break. Claudio Kammerknecht (66th) and an own goal by Duisburg’s Benjamin Girth (76th) put the SGD on the road to victory, which made up more ground in the table with its 13th win of the season. Since Wiesbaden lost to Freiburg II at the same time, the Saxons are now in fourth place, which would be enough for relegation, since Freiburg is not eligible for promotion.

Dynamo lucky after a few seconds

“We mustn’t take any less steps,” said Beginning after his team’s recent positive performances. But after less than two turns of the pointer, the Dresden penalty area was already on fire. Only the crossbar prevented Duisburg’s early lead after Julian Hettwer’s shot in the right sixteen (2′). MSV was still the game-determining team after that, pressing Dynamo early on in their own half. Except for an unsuccessful dribbling by Dennis Borkowski (7th) and a shot that was set too high by Stefan Kutschke (18th), Dresden didn’t achieve much offensively.

Nevertheless, the home side came into play better in the course of the first half. Despite more possession of the ball, there were no clear chances. Duisburg kept the spaces well occupied, Dynamo could hardly get through and acted too uninspired in the build-up. The Saxons also had room for improvement when it came to running. Seven minutes before the break, SGD top scorer Ahmet Arslan caused another threat. His low shot, previously cleverly let through by Borkowski, missed the Duisburg box by a good meter.

Dynamo unleashed after the restart

It is not known what words Markus Beginn found in the dressing room – but they definitely had an effect. Less than three minutes were played in the second half when Hauptmann initiated a spotless counterattack and set Conteh on the left wing. After his perfectly timed pass, however, Borkowski hesitated for too long and failed at MSV goalkeeper Vincent Müller (48th). But Dynamo was now clearly superior and shortly afterwards had the next big chances: First the post saved for Duisburg after Hauptmann’s attempt from a tight angle, then Conteh’s shot was blocked and Arslan found his master in Müller (51′).

It was now a one-goal game. Above all, the busy Conteh occupied half the Duisburg defense. Dynamo got almost everything right at this stage. The only drawback: they didn’t get it played to the end. The knot finally burst in the 67th minute. Arslan kicked a stationary ball precisely onto the back post, where Kammerknecht took advantage of Duisburg’s poor positional play and headed in the lead. The stadium trembled – and Dynamo followed suit a little later. Again it was a standard from Arslan, who found Tim Knipping in the sixteenth corner with a corner kick. Girth tried to clear his header, but deflected the ball decisively into his own goal (76′).

It took more than an hour before the spell was broken: Claudio Kammerknecht took the lead with his header.

Cabinet piece shortly before the end

In the final phase, Kammerknecht and Meier had the chance to increase the result with their long-range shots (78th/80th). And yet Duisburg almost managed to catch up. A back-heel by substitute Philipp König landed just over the goal (90′). On the other side, the outstanding Arslan had the final point on his foot, but failed with his lob on the crossbar (90+2).

votes on the game

Markus Beginning (Dynamo Dresden coach): “We allowed a big chance at the beginning and then controlled the game. In the second half it was a top performance from the lads. We deserved the win. The table doesn’t interest us. We want to get better from game to game. That, what we played in the second half today was better than in other games. We’re on the right track.”

Torsten Ziegner (MSV Duisburg coach): “We still developed power in the second half and took a little more risk. But my team didn’t manage to keep calm. We had already survived the pressure phase, with just as much luck as Dynamo our moments in the first Half. In the end, it was the little things that made the difference. That’s why Dynamo won here today.”

—

