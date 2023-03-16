news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 15 – There will be a bis appeal to re-evaluate the positions of Lee Elder Finnegan and Gabriele Natale Hjorth for the murder of carabiniere Mario Cerciello Rega. This was decided by the Cassation, partially accepting the appeals of the defense. For Helder, the 24-year prison sentence was canceled with a referral on the aggravating circumstances and on the existence of the crime of resisting a public official. For Gabriele Natale Hjorth, who had been sentenced to 22 years, the annulment with postponement concerns the charge of complicity in murder. The Pg of the Court of Cassation Francesca Loy had asked for the confirmation of the convictions. (HANDLE).

